Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The truck was stopped at the port of Newhaven on 1 November

Four Vietnamese nationals who entered the UK in a refrigerated lorry have absconded from care, police said.

They were among 21 people found concealed in a load of sparkling water at the port of Newhaven in Sussex on 1 November .

The four, who said they were aged 16 or 17, were being cared for by East Sussex County Council while "age assessments" took place.

They went missing from a property in Eastbourne on 6 November.

Three were later found to be over the age 18, the council said.

Sussex Police said: "There are concerns for their vulnerability as young people who are not familiar with the UK."

Police named the missing people as Thanh Nam Nyugen, Thi Ha Phuong Nguyen, Tien Trong Nguyen and Ngoc Nhi Doam.

The lorry was stopped on its arrival from Dieppe in France.

A Romanian man, believed to be the driver, has been charged with assisting unlawful entry into the UK.

Andrut Duma, 29, appeared before magistrates on Saturday accused of immigration offences and has been remanded in custody until a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on 26 November.