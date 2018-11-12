Two injured as car hits Waitrose supermarket
- 12 November 2018
Two people have suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a supermarket.
It is understood the driver was being directed into a parking space at the Waitrose store in Lewes, East Sussex, by his wife at the time.
A Waitrose spokesman said she fell and hit her head while trying to move out of the way as her husband crashed into the front of the store.
South East Coast Ambulance Service said both were treated for minor injuries after the incident at 11:10 GMT.