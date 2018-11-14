Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption A man and a woman were hit by the trailer

Two people have been taken to hospital after a trailer detached from a lorry and hit pedestrians near a bus stop in Crawley.

Medics were sent to the scene in Tollgate Hill by helicopter, South East Coast Ambulance (Secamb) said.

A man and woman were treated for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Emergency services were called at 11:25 GMT and police closed the road in both directions.

One of the pedestrians was taken to the major trauma centre at Royal Sussex Hospital, Brighton, by ambulance. The other was taken to East Surrey Hospital, Secamb said.

Sussex Police said: "Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a trailer which has detached from a lorry and hit two pedestrians at a bus stop in Tollgate Hill at Crawley."