Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police said the man was stabbed in the street in Watson Close

Three people have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in the street.

At about 18:30 GMT on Thursday it was reported a 24-year-old man had been stabbed and seriously injured in Maidenbower, Crawley, but he was declared dead at the scene, Sussex Police said.

A man, 20, was arrested early on Friday on suspicion of murder and a drugs offence.

A man, 47, and woman, 44, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Murder detectives say they are still looking for two other people in connection with the death in Watson Close.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The 24-year-old victim died at the scene

Det Ch Insp Till Sanderson said: "We believe that the victim was known to his attackers and we have arrested three people in connection with the murder."

The man who died has not yet been named but his family have been informed.