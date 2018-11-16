Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Jeremy Brabrooke absconded on 14 November

A convicted murderer has absconded from an open prison in West Sussex.

Jeremy Brabrooke has been missing from HMP Ford, near Littlehampton, since 14 November.

The 56-year-old was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in 1988.

Sussex Police said Brabrooke was known to have links to Hayling Island and Portsmouth in Hampshire. The public should call 999 if they see him, the force added.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "These incidents are rare and nearly all are returned to custody very quickly, where they face more time behind bars.

"We are working closely with the police to recapture the individual."

In the 12 months up to March, 20 inmates absconded from HMP Ford, according to Ministry of Justice figures. Of those, 11 returned to the prison within 30 days.

In 2014, the BBC discovered that 89 inmates who had gone missing from Ford were unaccounted for..