Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police said the man was stabbed in the street in Watson Close

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in a street.

The 24-year-old victim was found fatally wounded in Watson Close, Maidenbower, Crawley, just before 19:00 GMT on Thursday, Sussex Police said.

Officers said the teenager, from Crawley, handed himself into a local police station on Friday afternoon.

Five out of seven other people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remain under investigation.

Police said they had been released pending further inquiries.

Two others were released without charge and will face no further action.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The 24-year-old victim died at the scene

The man who died has not yet been named but his family have been informed.

Det Ch Insp Andy Richardson said officers had been carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area

He appealed to anyone who saw what happened, who may have CCTV or other footage, or who knew anything about the incident, to contact officers.