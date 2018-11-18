Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Arnold Potter was found stabbed to death in Maidenbower on Thursday evening

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a man found stabbed to death in a street.

Arnold Potter was found wounded in Watson Close, Maidenbower, Crawley, West Sussex, on Thursday evening.

A post-mortem examination found the 24-year-old, from Maidenbower, died at the scene from being stabbed in the torso.

The teenager has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Five out of seven other people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remain under investigation and have been released pending further inquiries.

Two others were released without charge and will face no further action.