Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The injured people have all been taken to hospital in Brighton

A woman and an 11-year-old boy have been seriously injured in a crash that closed the A27 in West Sussex.

A white Vauxhall Vivaro and red Peugeot 308 crashed in Shoreham at the crossroads with Coombes Road shortly before 05:30 GMT.

The Peugeot driver, a 50-year-old woman, and her passenger, the 11-year-old boy, have been taken to hospital in Brighton with serious injuries.

The 39-year-old male Vauxhall driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

The road was closed in both directions initially, but Sussex Police said one lane of the westbound carriageway had now opened.

However, it warned the eastbound carriageway was likely to remain closed until at least 11:00.

Diversions are in place and police are appealing for witnesses.