Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Arnold Potter was a"kind-hearted man" who "was loved by so many people"

A man who was found stabbed to death in the street has been described by his family as "loving and caring".

Arnold Potter, 24, was found in Watson Close, Maidenbower, Crawley, West Sussex, on Thursday evening.

Mr Potter, from Maidenbower, was a "kind-hearted man" who "was loved by so many people", his family said in a tribute.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court later.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

In their tribute, Mr Potter's family said: "Arnold, our son, brother, uncle and friend, was a loving, caring and kind-hearted man.

"He was loved by so many people and had his whole life ahead of him.

"We will remember Arnold for the man he was maturing into. He was focusing on his health and going to the gym every day.

"He had a real interest in foraging for herbs such as rosemary, thyme and sage, and turning them into herbal tea."

A post-mortem examination found Mr Potter died at the scene from stab wounds to the torso.

Five out of seven other people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remain under investigation and have been released pending further inquiries.

Two others were released without charge and will face no further action.