Gatwick Airport staff suspend strike over pay deal
- 19 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Workers who assist disabled passengers at Gatwick Airport have suspended two 48-hour strikes after receiving a revised pay offer.
Members of the Unite union were due to walkout tomorrow and next Monday.
The dispute, involving staff employed by logistics firm Wilson James, centres on a demand for a £1 an hour pay rise.
Workers will now vote on whether to accept a revised offer. A third planned strike in December is set to go ahead if the offer is rejected.