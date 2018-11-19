Sussex

Gatwick Airport staff suspend strike over pay deal

  • 19 November 2018
Gatwick Airport Image copyright PA
Image caption The threatened industrial action follows a row over pay

Workers who assist disabled passengers at Gatwick Airport have suspended two 48-hour strikes after receiving a revised pay offer.

Members of the Unite union were due to walkout tomorrow and next Monday.

The dispute, involving staff employed by logistics firm Wilson James, centres on a demand for a £1 an hour pay rise.

Workers will now vote on whether to accept a revised offer. A third planned strike in December is set to go ahead if the offer is rejected.

