Image caption Structural engineers have been called to assess the building

A supermarket has been left with "significant damage" after ram raiders used a small crane to rip a cash machine from the front of the building.

Kent Police was called at 23:45 GMT on Monday to Headcorn High Street in Kent after reports of the theft.

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said the store was "temporarily closed" and apologised for the "inconvenience".

Structural engineers have been called to assess the state of the building and the road has been closed.

Police said the ATM was placed in the back of a silver vehicle which left in the direction of Headcorn aerodrome.

The crane - which was left at the scene - had been stolen from a building site in the area.

Image caption Kent Police said "this type of crime takes planning"

The supermarket spokesman added: "We're supporting the police with their investigation and working to reopen as quickly as possible."

Police have appealed for information, including CCTV and dashcam footage.

Ch Insp Mark Hedges said: "This type of crime takes planning and has caused disruption to the local community."

He appealed for people to come forward "if they saw the crane travelling through the village or a silver vehicle driving at speed" after the incident.

The road has been closed between North Street and Station Road, Kent County Council said.