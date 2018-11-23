Image copyright PA Image caption Karen Hadaway (left) and Nicola Fellows became known as the Babes in the Wood

Questions over whether a convicted paedophile touched the bodies of two dead girls in 1986 may explain DNA evidence in the case, a jury heard.

Russell Bishop, formerly of Brighton, denies murdering Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway in a second trial.

Joel Bennathan QC, for the defence, said accounts differed over whether he took their pulses when they were found.

Old Bailey jurors have heard an account Bishop, 52, took the girls' pulses and one that he never touched their bodies.

Mr Bennathan said: "Did Russell Bishop touch the bodies of the girls when they were discovered on October 10 - because if he did take their pulses then there is an obvious simple explanation why he knew what they looked like and the DNA."

Outlining the defence case, he said the prosecution tried to "batter" the jury with science "to the extent you forget other normal straightforward evidence".

Image copyright PA Image caption Russell Bishop was cleared of murdering the girls in 1987 and faces a second trial

The court has heard forensic evidence taken from a Pinto sweatshirt discarded along Bishop's route home was linked to the defendant and the girls.

But Mr Bennathan said the sweatshirt was not in a sealed bag at the police station after it was handed in along with clothes belonging to Bishop.

At the time, police were unaware of the "dangers of DNA", Mr Bennathan said.

He also said Bishop, in his first account to police, claimed he had taken the girls' pulses when they were found.

But the teenagers who initially discovered the girls' bodies have told the court he never touched them.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Bishop has spent 28 years in jail for offences in 1990 but is not on trial for them, the court heard

Jurors have heard Bishop was tried for the murders in 1987 but acquitted.

Three years later, he was convicted of the kidnap, sexual assault and attempted murder of a seven-year-old girl on the South Downs.

Mr Bennathan said Bishop spent 28 years behind bars for the 1990 attack.

He added: "Russell Bishop admittedly committed awful, shameful offences in 1990. He's not on trial for them."

The defence barrister is calling Bishop to give evidence.

The trial continues.