Image caption Police in Brighton are investigating seven reports of attacks on cats

Seven reports of serious injuries to cats, some of them fatal, are being investigated in Sussex.

The incidents in Brighton have all happened since mid-September, and include the suspected stabbing of a pet in Ditchling Rise on Monday.

Police said they were trying to establish whether there were links between other reports of injured or deceased cats.

Two have been confirmed as "highly likely" to be stabbing injuries.

PC Andy Chapman said all the reports were being taken very seriously.

"We understand the impact and emotional distress caused to the owners of much loved pets and we are determined to put an end to these attacks."