Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Bishop was acquitted of the murders in 1987 but now faces a second trial

A convicted paedophile has told jurors he molested a girl to "belittle and shame" her after he was cleared of murdering two nine-year-olds.

Russell Bishop, 52, is on trial for the second time for killing Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway.

He denies sexually assaulting and strangling the pair in Wild Park, Brighton, in October 1986.

In 1990, Bishop was convicted of abducting, sexually assaulting and trying to kill a seven-year-old.

He told the Old Bailey he was "deeply ashamed" of the assault, which took place at Devils Dyke on the South Downs.

The court heard that he had tried unsuccessfully to appeal against his conviction and discretionary life sentence.

Image copyright PA Image caption Karen Hadaway (left) and Nicola Fellows went missing after they had gone out to play

Under cross-examination on Monday, he insisted he was not a paedophile but was just "bloody angry" at a hate campaign against him and thought "I might as well do it".

Prosecutor Brian Altman QC asked: "This was all about revenge?"

The defendant replied: "Partly."

Mr Altman said: "So the attempted murder of [the girl] was born out of revenge by virtue of the three years of the hate you and your family suffered?

"You are portraying yourself as a victim.

"This offence was all about sexual gratification and you are a paedophile?"

Bishop denied it.

Mr Altman continued: "You enjoy controlling children and one aspect of your control of children, particularly girls, is sexual gratification."

Bishop said: "No, not in any way."

Image copyright Sussex Police/PA Image caption The girls' bodies were found in a woodland den in Wild Park, near Brighton

The prosecutor asked: "Why did you choose a young girl who was two years younger than the age of the two girls you were accused of murdering?"

Bishop said: "It could have been anyone. Through the psychological trauma of the hate campaign and what everyone else was saying it came out in that behaviour."

The defendant said he assaulted the girl to "belittle and shame her because I was bloody angry at everyone - at her and everyone who had done that to me".

Mr Altman asserted: "This is all rubbish. This is all lies.

"You attacked that young girl because you had a sexual interest in children. It had nothing to do with three years of hate but everything to do with Russell Bishop and your character, didn't it?

"There are very good reasons for what I also suggest are obvious and striking similarities between the two offences because the killer of those two girls in October 1986 was the same person who attacked the [seven-year-old] in 1990. And that man is you."

The trial continues.