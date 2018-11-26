Image copyright Home Office Image caption The lorry arrived at Newhaven from Dieppe, in France

A man has denied immigration offences after 21 people, including children as young as 12, were found inside a refrigerated lorry entering the UK.

The group, thought to be from Vietnam, were found hidden among a load of sparkling water at the port of Newhaven in East Sussex on 1 November.

The lorry, driven by Andrut Duma, was stopped on arrival from Dieppe, France.

Mr Duma, 29, from Romania, pleaded not guilty to assisting unlawful entry into the UK at Lewes Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a trial next March.