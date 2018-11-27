Eastbourne seafront shelter death: Wayne Marshall guilty of manslaughter
- 27 November 2018
A man has been found guilty of killing a woman whose body was found in a seafront shelter in Eastbourne.
Wayne Marshall, of no fixed address, was convicted of the manslaughter of 40-year-old Tracy Patsalides, after a trial at Lewes Crown Court.
Ms Patsalides was found in a shelter in King Edwards Parade with injuries to the head and neck on 12 June.
Marshall, 38, was found not guilty of murder and robbery. He will be sentenced on Friday.