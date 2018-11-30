Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Wayne Marshall was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter

A man who killed a homeless woman has been jailed for 14 years.

The body of 40-year-old Tracy Patsalides was found in a seafront shelter on King Edward's Parade, Eastbourne, on 12 June.

Wayne Marshall's trial at Lewes Crown Court was told the evidence suggested she had been strangled and her throat stamped on.

He was cleared on Tuesday of her murder and of robbery, but convicted of manslaughter.

Marshall, 38, of no fixed address, had violently attacked another rough sleeper the night Ms Patsalides was killed, Sussex Police said after his conviction.

His "aggressive behaviour" had been witnessed by a number of people and forensic evidence linked him to Ms Patsalides death, the force added.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Tracy Patsalides was based in Eastbourne and sleeping rough at the time of her death

Det Ch Insp Colin Pirie thanked the witnesses in the trial for "enabling the jury to see Wayne Marshall for what he really is - a violent man who has deprived those who knew Tracy of a mother, daughter, sister and friend."

Speaking shortly after her death, Ms Patsalides' family said: "Our lovely daughter Tracy was taken from us in the most cruel way. We feel devastated and numb."