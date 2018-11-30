Image copyright Sussex Police

A wanted man taunted police on Facebook that he is "not hiding" and claiming officers "just ain't looking good enough".

Harry Avis was responding to a post by Sussex Police, who offered a £1,000 reward for information from the public that might lead to his arrest.

The 20-year-old, of Brighton, is wanted for breaching the terms of his release.

Responding to the goading, police said: "We're good at hide and seek. We've played this game before."

Avis, who was jailed for 30 months in April last year for burglary, is "wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence," police said.

Image copyright Facebook

The force, which has 100,000 Facebook followers, wrote that it would "love to hear from" anyone who had seen Avis "out and about,".

It added: "As an added bonus you could earn yourself up to £1,000."

Including two laughing emojis, Avis responded: "I'm not hiding! You just ain't looking good enough."

Police responded: "Hi Harry. So good to hear from you. Hope you are well. We're good at hide and seek. We've played this game before. Fear not, we have the eyes and ears of our lovely Facebook followers who I'm sure will step in to help us."

Avis responded, using two pig emojis: "Don't look like they will or you would have me in your custody wouldn't you."

Police wrote: "We think the incentive will work a treat and we will wait patiently for it to pay off. See you soon."

Avis is described as white, 5' 10", with brown hair and blue eyes.

Det Insp Ian Still said: "We are offering the reward for information which leads to the arrest of Harry Avis. We want to hear from anyone who knows where he is or has any information about his whereabouts."