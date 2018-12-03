Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Flares were let off inside the ground during the game against Crystal Palace in November

Extra police officers will be put on for Brighton & Hove Albion's derby game after trouble during last season's fixture.

The Seagulls are set to play Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.

Fans from both sides clashed in November 2017. Six people were arrested and two stewards were hurt.

Ass Ch Con Steve Barry said: "There will be an increased police presence around the ground, in the city and in neighbouring towns.

"Security within the ground remains the responsibility of the club, supported by us. "

Police outside Brighton's Amex Stadium

Flares were let off inside the stadium last year and 19 fans from across both clubs were banned from Brighton & Hove Albion matches as a result of the disorder.

In April, Crystal Palace fans officially complained to Sussex Police, saying club supporters were struck with batons and "treated like cattle".