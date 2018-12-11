Image copyright Reuters Image caption The council said it was disappointed in the ruling

Uber has won an appeal against Brighton & Hove City Council's decision to strip the minicab app of its licence.

The council confirmed it had lost the case and said it was disappointed in the Brighton Magistrates' Court ruling.

Licensing panel chairwoman Jackie O'Quinn said the council had been concerned Uber had not kept to its standards but the court felt Uber met national legislation requirements.

Uber said it was "pleased" with the decision.

The company had operated in the city while the appeal was determined and can now continue under its current licence which will run for five years.

The licensing panel had turned down a renewal application after "significant concerns" about a data breach by the car hailing app in 2016.

It was also concerned about Uber's lack of commitment to use only Brighton & Hove licensed drivers in the city.

An Uber spokesman said: "We are pleased to see the district judge in Brighton come to the same conclusion as the 30 other councils that have granted or renewed Uber's licence since September 2017, namely that Uber is a fit and proper operator.

"We are proud of the progress we have made and we want to continue to be a partner to the cities we serve."