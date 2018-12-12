Image caption A police liaison officer said youths were "risking life and limb"

Young people are riding on the outside of buses by clinging on to the back, in what has been called "a stupid dare".

A spate of incidents has led to warnings to youths and also bus drivers who cannot see them on the vehicle.

PC Jay Jackson, from Sussex Police, has gone into schools to speak to children. He said they were "risking life and limb".

Brighton & Hove Buses' managing director Martin Harris urged people not to "wreck Christmas".

He said: "Don't put your life at risk for the sake of a stupid dare."

He said buses had CCTV on the back and while bus drivers could not view it unless the vehicle was in reverse, the company could still download the footage to identify people.

Sussex Police have urged anyone who sees such behaviour to report it.