Image copyright Family handout Image caption Christina Abbotts advertised sex services under the name Tilly Pexton

A court has been shown footage of the moment a City banker allegedly feigned unconsciousness after bludgeoning a woman to death with a pestle.

Jurors at Lewes Crown Court watched as police discovered Zahid Naseem lying on a sofa wearing nothing but a dressing gown at the flat in Crawley on 25 May.

Christina Abbotts, who worked as a prostitute, was found dead in a bed in the next room.

Mr Naseem, 48, of Elm Close, Amersham, Buckinghamshire, denies murder.

He claims the pair had a drug and drink-fuelled night together, after which he woke to find her dead.

Ms Abbotts, who was born in Stourbridge in the West Midlands but lived in London, had been struck 13 times on the back of the head on her 29th birthday.

Her body was found after worried friends started searching for her when she failed to turn up for her own birthday party.

She had been house-sitting for a friend at the flat in Gossops Green.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Zahid Naseem denies murdering Christina Abbotts

Footage captured on police body-worn cameras showed officers breaking into the flat and shouting "there's someone else in here" when they found Mr Naseem after discovering Ms Abbotts' body.

In the recording, officers discuss whether Naseem is dead, but then call for an ambulance when they see his eyes moving.

The first paramedic on the scene can be heard saying: "Wakey, wakey. I know you can hear me.

"Come on mate, you can open your eyes, I know you can hear me. I know you can open your eyes."

Naseem remains in an apparent slumber in the back of the ambulance before waking in a hospital bed, telling officers he felt "terrible" as he is arrested, the footage shows.

When questioned by officers hours later, he bursts into tears and holds his head in his hands before saying: "I have got nothing to hide."

The trial continues.