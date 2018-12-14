Image copyright ESFRS Image caption The bedroom was empty when a large rock crashed through the rear wall

A large rock which fell from a cliff came crashing into the bedroom of a seafront flat.

The occupant of the first-floor flat, in Hastings, East Sussex, was not at home when two boulders weighing several tonnes tumbled into buildings on Thursday.

One caused damage to the room, while the other landed on the flat roof of a ground floor shop in White Rock.

Fire crews evacuated the building and deemed it structurally unsafe.

Hastings Borough Council said the tenant of the flat had been found alternative accommodation, and officials were arranging for the cliff to be surveyed.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the cliff top.