Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Sussex Health Care said it accepted the tribunal findings

A tribunal has backed health inspectors taking action against a private care home provider in Sussex.

An appeal by Sussex Health Care against conditions imposed by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) was dismissed.

The tribunal's report found "an overall pattern" of deterioration at the firm's homes and "little or no effective" management.

Nine Sussex Health Care homes are being investigated by police. Sussex Health Care said it accepted the findings.

The company had appealed against conditions that it had to submit a monthly report to the CQC analysing all incidents that have resulted in harm, analyse all unplanned hospital admissions and all deaths, and set out steps to assess it had enough staff.

The tribunal said there was good reason to hope a new management team would succeed and there were signs of improvement, but dismissed the appeal.

In a statement, Sussex Health Care said: "We accept the tribunal findings that recognises the work and investment we are undertaking to continue to improve our services.

"The findings highlight the commitment of our senior management to deliver enhanced care and support and our capacity as an organisation to implement effective change."

It said the company would be working closely with the CQC.

'Extremely concerned'

Ten people have so far been interviewed by police under caution in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Sussex Police was originally alerted as a result of safeguarding alerts relating to 43 residents, of whom 13 have since died.

West Sussex County Council had suspended placements to Sussex Health Care homes, but that measure was lifted in October.

A spokesman said: "We remain extremely concerned about the standard and safety of care provided by some Sussex Health Care homes."

He said the council continued to consider each placement on a case-by-case basis.