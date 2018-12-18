Image caption The cows were moved to another field after Steven Sandys' body was found

A farmer was trampled and crushed to death by a bull when he went to feed his cows, an inquest has heard.

Steven Sandys, 64, was found lying in a field on his farm in Groombridge on 10 August.

He was cut, bruised and most of his ribs were broken, East Sussex Coroner's Court was told.

Mr Sandys had taken over the running of Pinstraw Farm from his parents and had reared the nine-year-old bull from its birth.

The experienced farmer "understood" cattle and was safety conscious around them, the court heard.

Christine Bartley, Mr Sandys' partner, said on her return to the farm she spotted the gate to the field was open and saw the farmer lying on the ground.

When the bull emerged from the bushes in an agitated state, she told the court she realised what had happened and asked neighbours to call the emergency services.

"The bull was in the hedgerow and snorting.

"It was clear to me it wasn't safe to be in the field," she said.

The animal was shot dead by an armed officer when police and paramedics arrived.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Sandys died as a result of massive crush trauma on his chest.

Addressing Ms Bartley, who attended the hearing, coroner Alan Craze said: "If it is any comfort, all of this would have been pretty much immediate."

Ruling the death an accident he said: "This is a very tragic case.

"Something like this is extremely rare but you are dealing with normally domesticated wild animals and everyone who does the job that Steven did knows there is a risk."