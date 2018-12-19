Anger over fly-tipping next to graves at Hastings Cemetery
Fly-tippers who drove across graves to dump waste have been condemned by the authorities.
Council bosses said a lorry visited the site more than once and they fear it is part of a large-scale operation by "unscrupulous individuals".
The lorry was driven over unmarked graves at Hastings Cemetery before the waste was dumped over a wall in a field next door.
Police and the local authority have appealed for information.
A spokesman for Rother District Council, in whose territory the rubbish was dumped on 5 December, said the pile included windows, doors, furniture and carpets.
A white flat-bed lorry was seen leaving the scene at about 15:30 GMT that day and again on 11 December, the council spokesman added.
Councillor Ian Hollidge, Rother's cabinet member for environment, said: "Fly-tipping is a serious offence in itself but to drive over people's graves to dump rubbish is a despicable act.
"The nature of the waste found suggests that this is not an isolated incident but a large-scale operation by unscrupulous individuals, presumably for financial gain."
Hastings Borough councillor Colin Fitzgerald added: "The cemetery should be a place of quiet reflection, and I'm shocked by the complete lack of decency shown by this individual."