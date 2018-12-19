Image copyright Rother District Council Image caption The rubbish was dumped next to Hastings Cemetery

Fly-tippers who drove across graves to dump waste have been condemned by the authorities.

Council bosses said a lorry visited the site more than once and they fear it is part of a large-scale operation by "unscrupulous individuals".

The lorry was driven over unmarked graves at Hastings Cemetery before the waste was dumped over a wall in a field next door.

Police and the local authority have appealed for information.

A spokesman for Rother District Council, in whose territory the rubbish was dumped on 5 December, said the pile included windows, doors, furniture and carpets.

A white flat-bed lorry was seen leaving the scene at about 15:30 GMT that day and again on 11 December, the council spokesman added.

Image copyright Rother District Council Image caption Tyre tracks can be seen where a lorry was driven through the cemetery, across unmarked graves

Image copyright Rother District Council Image caption The waste contains doors, windows and carpet

Councillor Ian Hollidge, Rother's cabinet member for environment, said: "Fly-tipping is a serious offence in itself but to drive over people's graves to dump rubbish is a despicable act.

"The nature of the waste found suggests that this is not an isolated incident but a large-scale operation by unscrupulous individuals, presumably for financial gain."

Hastings Borough councillor Colin Fitzgerald added: "The cemetery should be a place of quiet reflection, and I'm shocked by the complete lack of decency shown by this individual."