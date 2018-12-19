Image caption Marjorie Pennington's letter to Father Christmas was discovered in a book, 120 years after she wrote it

The family of a five-year-old girl whose letter to Santa was discovered after 120 years has been traced.

The letter, written by Marjorie Pennington from Eastbourne in 1898, was found hidden inside a book and is now on display at a toy shop in Canterbury.

Marjorie's granddaughter, Susan Miller, revealed she married a former British Army officer in 1918 before settling in the village of Five Ashes, East Sussex.

She described the find as "amazing".

In the letter, the schoolgirl asks for toy ducks and chickens, a canvas stocking and gifts for her cat, Kittykins.

Image caption The letter was donated to a charity shop

Ms Miller said: "I think it's just so sweet the things she's asked for, a duck to play with and more importantly the ball and ribbon for the cat.

"It's beautiful when you think about it and she was only just five, her birthday was September."

According to postcards Marjorie wrote in the early 1900s, she studied in Germany before moving back to England to get married.

Image caption The schoolgirl lived in Enys Road, Eastbourne, before moving to Germany to study

Image caption Marjorie married a former officer in the British Army in 1918 and died in 1965

Another grandchild, Tim Bayne, said he felt "lucky" the letter had been found.

He said: "The overriding thing about the letter is the handwriting, it's just amazing that somebody of five years of age could write that well.

"It's unspoilt isn't it, that's the great thing about it."

Marjorie's family said she lived a "simple life" until her death from pleurisy in 1965.

Samie Wood, from Whirligig Toys in Canterbury where the letter is on display, said: "It's really quite heart-warming to know she was a real person, she actually existed, she had a childhood then went on to adult life.

"It's really nice to find out what she grew into."