Image copyright PA Image caption The airport said some inbound flights were in a holding pattern while others had been diverted

Flights at Gatwick Airport have been halted amid reports of drones being flown over the airfield.

Two of the unmanned devices were reportedly spotted near a runway, leading to delays and diversions as flights were suspended.

Passengers due to take off reported planes being stuck on the Tarmac for more than an hour.

The airport apologised for any inconvenience but said safety was its "foremost priority".

A spokesman told the BBC some inbound flights were holding while others had been diverted.

One traveller said on social media his British Airways flight was being diverted to Stansted.