Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Is this the drone which caused chaos at Gatwick?

Police hunting those responsible for the Gatwick drones chaos have identified "persons of interest", the BBC understands.

The UK's second busiest airport has reopened after drones flying over the airfield closed it for more than a day.

Police are exploring "a number of lines of inquiry", including environmental activism and "high-end criminal behaviour".

Officers are focusing on "likely locations in and around the airport".

They said there was "no evidence" the use of the drones was state-sponsored.

Gatwick's runway reopened Friday morning and 837 flights were scheduled, but there were still delays and cancellations.

Thousands of passengers - including some attending funerals, honeymoons and Christmas reunions with their families - remain stranded at Gatwick.

Skip Twitter post by @BenRTWeisz Police pursuing “significant” lines of enquiry re Gatwick drones, and have identified persons of interest - no arrests or interviews yet though, @ACCSteveBarry tells me — Ben Weisz (@BenRTWeisz) December 21, 2018 Report

Steve Barry, Sussex Police assistant chief constable, told the BBC "persons of interest" had been identified as part of the investigation but officers were keeping an open mind over the motive.

While terrorism has been ruled out, environmental activism is one line of inquiry.

Mr Barry said there was no evidence of involvement of a foreign power, but described the drone activity as "really high-end criminal behaviour".

"This is a really significant criminal offence," he said.

"We're working on the assumption that there was more than one drone operating around Gatwick in the last 48 hours.

"In terms of how many perpetrators, there's a number of lines of inquiry, there's an ongoing investigation, we're pursuing that trying to find out who has been responsible for this really malicious criminal behaviour."

Image copyright AFP Image caption Extra "mitigating measures" from the government, police and military have allowed Gatwick to reopen

Mr Barry said a drone had last been seen at 22:00 GMT on Thursday.

He added measures to tackle the threat ranged from "technical, sophisticated" options to "detect and mitigate drone incursions" right through to "less sophisticated options" including using shotguns.

He said the drones could have been operated from a fair distance away, but police were focusing on "likely locations in and around the airport".

Gatwick boss Chris Woodroofe said "mitigating measures" from the government and military had given him "confidence to reopen the airport".

The airport is expected to be "back to normal" by the end of Saturday.

It could not operate while the drones were in flight in case they hit and damaged a plane.

Pilots' union Balpa said it understood detection and tracking equipment had been installed around Gatwick's perimeter and that if the drones reappear the airport would close again.