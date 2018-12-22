Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police believe the victim and his attackers were known to each other

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a cyclist was stabbed in West Sussex.

Emergency services were called to Barn Cottage Lane, in Haywards Heath at about 20:20 GMT on Friday.

Detectives believe the 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed while cycling close to the junction of Barn Cottage Lane and Bentswood Crescent.

Two men, from Haywards Heath, aged 51 and 21, are in police custody. It is believed they were known to the victim.

Det Supt Tanya Jones said: "We believe this was a targeted incident and the victim and his attackers are known to each other.

"We are appealing to anyone who saw what happened or has any information to please contact us.

"We have spoken to a number of witnesses but we are keen to speak to more people who might have information."

She added that officers were trying to trace further people who may have been involved.