Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police believe the victim and his attackers were known to each other

A further three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal stabbing of a cyclist in West Sussex.

The 29-year-old man was attacked while cycling close to the junction of Barn Cottage Lane and Bentswood Crescent, in Haywards Heath, on Friday night.

Two local men, aged 51 and 21, were arrested early on Saturday, with three more - two aged 28 and a 23-year-old - detained later in the day.

The 28-year-olds remain in custody. The others were freed under investigation.

Det Supt Tanya Jones, of Sussex Police, said the victim and his attackers were believed to have been known to each other.

She appealed to anyone who saw what happened at about 20:20 GMT on Friday, or who had any information, to contact officers.