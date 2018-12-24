Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police believe the victim and his attackers were known to each other

A man stabbed to death in West Sussex has been named as James Fitzgerald.

The 29-year-old, known as Jimmy, was attacked at about 20:20 GMT on Friday in Barn Cottage Lane, Haywards Heath. Emergency services were called but he died on route to hospital.

In a statement, his family said they were "devastated" and described him as "well-loved by the community".

Five people were arrested over the weekend on suspicion of murder. Two remain in custody.

The family said Mr Fitzgerald "made mistakes" and became a "lost soul" after the death of his mother.

"This is terrible news. We would like to thank the police and the people that tried to save Jimmy before the medical staff got to him. May Jimbo rest in peace," the family added in a statement.

A 21-year-old man, a 23-year-old, two 28-year olds and a 51-year-old man were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder.

The 21-year-old and 23-year-old were released under investigation. The 28-year-olds remain in custody. The 51-year-old man was released with no further action.

Police have asked for any witnesses to contact them.