Man and woman sought over Brighton city centre assault

  • 31 December 2018
Two people are being sought by police investigating the death of a man after a violent confrontation in Brighton.

Detectives say the man and woman could have vital information about what happened near Creams restaurant in Western Road on 2 December.

The 47-year-old man was admitted to hospital two weeks after being attacked at 23:00 GMT, but died on Sunday.

The incident was reported to police but the man did not seek medical treatment at the time, officers said.

Police said a manslaughter investigation was under way and appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the assault or the victim between 2 and 17 December.

