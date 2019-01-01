Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Sam May was "competitive and determined"

Tributes have been paid to an "inspirational" woman, killed in a crash in West Sussex on Christmas Day.

Samantha May had been crossing Ferry Road, Littlehampton, when she was involved in a collision with a grey Nissan X-Trail about 17:12 GMT.

Despite the efforts of members of the public and paramedics, who commenced CPR, the 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The daughter, sister, auntie and friend was describe as "irreplaceable".

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Miss May was said to be always cheerful and smiling

In a statement released by her family, they said she was "beautiful - more than she knew, kind, generous, funny - hilarious at times".

"Her nephews Toby and Charlie will remember her as their crazy auntie Sam, always smiling and cheerful.

"Sam was highly motivated and driven with a creative flare which gave inspiration to those she knew and loved. 'Life is beautiful' she would say, even when she or others were clouded by many of the evils or upsets of it.

"She had so many friends and was clearly loved by so many."

One friend said she was "unique, special and simply irreplaceable".

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption The British Airways worker has "so much more to do" in life

Also known as Sammy, she worked for British Airways, and colleagues described her as a "joy to be around".

Ms May had a number of hobbies, but "excelled" in triathlons, marathons, iron-man swims and body building.

Her family added "She was so determined to be the best at whatever she did.

"She was taken far too soon and far too young. The life she had was lived to the full... She did so much but had so much more to do.

"All our hearts are breaking, and we wonder now how we will ever get over our huge loss."

The funeral is at Worthing Crematorium on 16 January.

Police are still appealing for anyone who saw the incident to contact them.