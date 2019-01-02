Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption James Anderson must register as a sex offender for life and was given an order restricting his access children

A councillor who sexually abused three teenagers, including two under the age of 16, has been jailed for 32 months.

James Anderson, who admitted six sexual offences against three girls between 2014 and 2017, committed most of his crimes at the Allsorts discount store in Uckfield, which he owned.

Det Con Jeanette Reilly of Sussex Police said Anderson had "preyed upon naive and trusting young girls".

Anderson, 34, resigned from Uckfield Town Council in April.

He pleaded guilty to six out of 10 charges before trial, which the prosecution accepted.

Det Con Reilly said Anderson had subjected his victims to "humiliating and distressing experiences for his own sexual gratification".

Image caption Anderson, pictured here in 2015, no longer owns the discount store

He admitted one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, two of sexual assault and three of sexual activity with a child.

The other four charges, one of which related to a fourth victim in 2013, will remain on file.