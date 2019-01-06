Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption The woman told two men passing by about the rape, after her attacker ran off

A woman was raped in a park in the early hours by a man she had met there.

After sitting together in Memorial Gardens, Crawley, he attacked the 30-year-old in the bushes between 01:00 GMT and 02:25.

The suspect, who is aged about 18, ran away after the attack towards the Kingsgate car park.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward, especially two men the victim spoke to immediately after the assault.

The suspect is described as white, with black long scruffy hair down to his ears and a medium, black beard.

He was wearing a white hoody, possibly North Face, blue jeans, white Nike trainers and a big gold watch.

Det Sgt Pauline Lane said: "We are appealing for any witnesses who were in the Memorial Gardens on Saturday night or in the early hours of Sunday who may have any information about this incident to come forward.

"The victim approached two men after she was attacked and told them what had happened. We also need to speak to these two men."