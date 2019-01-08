Image copyright Keith Linstead Image caption The car crashed backwards into the cafe

A person has been freed from the wreckage of a car after it ploughed into the front of a cafe.

The vehicle reversed into Jempson's Cafe in Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, trapping an occupant.

Western Road was closed eastbound between Sackville Road and Devonshire Road while firefighters released the person, who was treated by paramedics.

A building inspector has been called to the scene to assess the damage, which cafe staff said was considerable.

The Jempson's Twitter account tweeted: "We are very thankful that whilst there has been considerable damage to the front of the shop, no-one appears to have been hurt.

"Our thoughts are also with the car driver in what appears to have been a most awful accident. Thank you to those who helped with the first response."