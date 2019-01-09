Sussex

Chichester post box explosions: Three men arrested

  • 9 January 2019
Post Box Image copyright Google
Image caption The post box in Lavant, West Sussex, was targeted

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of setting off a string of explosions in post boxes and telephone kiosks.

Six post boxes and two phone boxes in West Sussex were hit in the two-hour spree on 26 December.

Two men aged 22, from Chichester, and a 23-year-old from Hampshire were arrested on suspicion of causing explosions likely to endanger life.

They were released on police bail until 5 February.

The explosions, in villages around Chichester, all happened between 22:00 GMT and midnight, causing damage but no injuries, according to police.

But they had a "significant potential to cause injury", a spokesman said.

Image copyright Google
Image caption The phone box in Oving was also damaged

Where the explosions happened

  • Post box outside The Reach, Smugglers Lane, Bosham
  • Post box at the entrance to Bosham Hoe
  • Post box on the A286 junction with St Nicholas Road, Lavant
  • Post box outside The Fox Goes Free pub, Charlton Road, Charlton
  • Post box near the Star and Garter pub, East Dean
  • Post box in Folly Lane, Barlavington
  • Telephone kiosk on the corner of Richmond Road, Westerton
  • Telephone kiosk at the High Street junction with Highfield Lane, Oving

