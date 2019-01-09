Image copyright PA Image caption Katie Price was banned from driving a second time

An admin blunder led to reality TV star Katie Price getting behind the wheel while disqualified and uninsured, a court has heard.

The ex-glamour model, formerly known as Jordan, wrongly believed an earlier road ban for speeding had expired.

She had not contacted the DVLA to reinstate her licence because she was "not the best" at paperwork, Crawley Magistrates' Court heard.

Price was disqualified for a further three months and fined £1,100.

The former Loose Woman panellist was spotted on the A24 in West Sussex on July 25, the court was told.

She had driven back from Gatwick Airport to Dial Post, a hamlet near her home in Horsham, after travelling by train into London to take her son to a medical appointment.

It was not until she was called by a newspaper informing her she had breached her ban she was aware, the court heard.

Image copyright PA Image caption Price was accompanied by two minders and an adviser as she left court

Paul Macaulay, defending, said Price had mistakenly believed the earlier ban had been imposed at a hearing in January - meaning it would have ended in early July, before she got behind the wheel.

Mr Macaulay said his client was, by her own admission, "not the best" at paperwork, and had not contacted the DVLA to reinstate her driving licence.

During proceedings, Price spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and address.

She was greeted by a phalanx of photographers when she arrived at court accompanied by two minders and an adviser.