Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Adam Jendrzejczak and Aleksandra Kopinska were both jailed for eight years

A couple subjected a "defenceless" baby boy to "sustained cruelty" which left him with 28 fractures by the age of four months, police said.

The child suffered multiple rib, knee and ankle fractures plus a broken arm.

Aleksandra Kopinska, 22, and Adam Jendrzejczak, 32, of Sackville Road, Hove, Sussex, were convicted of inflicting abuse and cruelty between November 2016 and February 2017.

They were both jailed for eight years at Hove Crown Court on Monday.

The child came to police attention in February 2017 when, at four months old, he was taken to a Brighton Hospital with a broken arm.

An X-ray revealed he had suffered 27 further fractures.

'Sad case'

The boy was taken into police protection and placed in care until a suitable placement was found for him.

Jendrzeczak denied causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child but was found guilty on 15 November, and sentenced to eight years' jail with an extended one year licence period upon release.

He admitted child cruelty after changing his plea mid-trial, for which he also received five years and 10 months in prison, to be served concurrently.

Kopinska, who denied all charges, was jailed for eight years for causing or allowing serious harm to a child, and six years for child cruelty, also to be served concurrently.

Det Sgt Jenny Pietersen, of Sussex Police, said; "This is a really sad case of child abuse against a vulnerable young child who, at four months old, was helpless and defenceless.

"I am happy to report that the child is developing well, and is not restricted by the injuries he sustained at such a young age."