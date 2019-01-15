Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Underage schoolgirls were told to take condoms on a ski trip

A teacher has been suspended after telling underage 14-year-old girls at a Catholic school to take condoms on a school trip.

A group of teenagers from Chatsmore Catholic High School in Worthing, West Sussex, were going skiing in Italy.

Dave Cuthbertson was reported to the council-run school after advising the girls to pack the contraceptives.

A spokesman for the school said "as soon as the incident was reported the correct procedures were followed".

The science teacher was due to go away with the group, but was stopped from attending after the complaints.

The school spokesman added: "Safeguarding is our number one priority.

"As soon as the incident was reported the correct procedures were followed in a timely and appropriate manner.

"The matter is now closed."

When asked if an internal investigation would be carried out, West Sussex County Council said it was unable to go into specifics on individual cases.