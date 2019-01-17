Image copyright PA Image caption Andy Hill is accused of killing 11 men

A pilot accused of killing 11 men at the Shoreham Airshow chose to perform the "highest risk" stunt possible before a fatal crash, a jury has heard.

Andy Hill's Hunter Hawker jet hit the ground and exploded after he attempted a manoeuvre known as the bent loop.

He had committed the "cardinal sin" of trying to complete the trick while apparently lacking the height to do so, the Old Bailey heard.

Mr Hill, 54, denies 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence.

The court has heard the vintage jet "disintegrated" and erupted into a "massive fireball" when it crashed into the A27 in August 2015.

Jonathan Whaley, a "very experienced ex-Royal Navy pilot" who has flown more than 1,200 hours in a Hawker Hunter, had reviewed footage of the crash, prosecutor Tom Kark QC told the court.

Mr Whaley had concluded Mr Hill "made a conscious decision to pull through the loop even though he appeared to be too low to do so", Mr Kark said.

Mr Whaley described this as a "cardinal sin," the jury heard.

The trial is expected to last up to seven weeks.

Image copyright BBC/Sussex Police/Facebook Image caption (Top row, left to right) Matt Jones, Matthew Grimstone, Jacob Schilt, Maurice Abrahams, Richard Smith. (Bottom row, left to right) Mark Reeves, Tony Brightwell, Mark Trussler, Daniele Polito, Dylan Archer, Graham Mallinson

The men who died