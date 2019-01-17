Shoreham air crash trial: Pilot Andy Hill 'chose risky stunt'
A pilot accused of killing 11 men at the Shoreham Airshow chose to perform the "highest risk" stunt possible before a fatal crash, a jury has heard.
Andy Hill's Hunter Hawker jet hit the ground and exploded after he attempted a manoeuvre known as the bent loop.
He had committed the "cardinal sin" of trying to complete the trick while apparently lacking the height to do so, the Old Bailey heard.
Mr Hill, 54, denies 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence.
The court has heard the vintage jet "disintegrated" and erupted into a "massive fireball" when it crashed into the A27 in August 2015.
Jonathan Whaley, a "very experienced ex-Royal Navy pilot" who has flown more than 1,200 hours in a Hawker Hunter, had reviewed footage of the crash, prosecutor Tom Kark QC told the court.
Mr Whaley had concluded Mr Hill "made a conscious decision to pull through the loop even though he appeared to be too low to do so", Mr Kark said.
Mr Whaley described this as a "cardinal sin," the jury heard.
The trial is expected to last up to seven weeks.
The men who died
- Matt Jones, a 24-year-old personal trainer
- Matthew Grimstone, 23, a Worthing United footballer who worked as a groundsman at Brighton & Hove Albion
- Jacob Schilt, also 23 and also a Worthing United player, was travelling to a match with Mr Grimstone
- Maurice Abrahams, 76, from Brighton, was a chauffeur on his way to pick up a bride on her wedding day
- Friends Richard Smith, 26, and Dylan Archer, 42, who were going for a bike ride on the South Downs
- Mark Reeves, 53, had ridden his motorcycle to the perimeter of Shoreham Airport to take photos of the planes
- Tony Brightwell, 53, from Hove was an aircraft enthusiast and had learnt to fly at Shoreham airfield
- Mark Trussler, 54, had gone to watch the display on his Suzuki motorbike and was standing next to the road
- Daniele Polito, 23 was travelling in the same car as Mr Jones
- James "Graham" Mallinson, 72, from Newick, was a photographer and retired engineer