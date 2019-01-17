Image copyright Facebook Image caption Will Hallett and his grandfather Barry Hearnshaw died at the scene of the crash

A grandfather killed alongside his grandson when their car was hit by a train did not "take chances" when behind the wheel, an inquest has heard.

Barry Hearnshaw, 72, was giving Will Hallett, 15, a lift to a football match when a train struck the car at a level crossing in West Sussex in February.

Their family argued Mr Hearnshaw would not have driven around the Barns Green level crossing's half-barrier.

They said: "Barry was definitely not a driver to take chances."

The family statement added: "We want to make it very clear as a family we don't believe in any way Barry would consciously put the life of himself and his grandson at risk at any point."

In a statement read to the inquest jury from Mr Hearnshaw's widow Jacqueline, she called for the barrier to be made safer and questioned why there was not CCTV there at the time.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Rail accident investigators went to the scene of the crash

Police and rail investigators were called to the scene after the Kia Rio was hit near Horsham at about 08:45 GMT on 17 February.

During the hearing Will's mother Jill Hallett questioned why, after the crash, the barriers were not changed to full barriers covering the whole road.

"I am appalled, shocked quite frankly, that it's gone back to half barriers," she told the inquest.

Will, a former pupil of Tanbridge House School in Horsham, was a talented footballer who "idolised Chelsea" and played for Horsham Sparrows football team under-16s.

The inquest, which is due to hear from train passengers, Network Rail and crash investigators, continues.