Armed police arrest 'man with gun' in Brighton

  • 17 January 2019
A 19-year-old man was arrested in Brighton city centre Image copyright Jamie Reid/Twitter
Armed police arrested a man who was reportedly walking through a city centre with a gun.

Police were called at 09:25 GMT to reports a man had walked from Brighton's Western Road into North Street and Queens Road with a weapon.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Queens Road has been temporarily closed and the man remains in custody, Sussex Police said.

A witness to the incident described seeing what appeared to be an air rifle being confiscated by officers.

