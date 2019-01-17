Image copyright Jamie Reid/Twitter Image caption A 19-year-old man was arrested in Brighton city centre

Armed police arrested a man who was reportedly walking through a city centre with a gun.

Police were called at 09:25 GMT to reports a man had walked from Brighton's Western Road into North Street and Queens Road with a weapon.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Queens Road has been temporarily closed and the man remains in custody, Sussex Police said.

A witness to the incident described seeing what appeared to be an air rifle being confiscated by officers.