Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in Manning Road, Wick

Four men are being hunted by police after two people were attacked at a house in Littlehampton.

The attackers, said to be wearing balaclavas and dark clothing, struck in Manning Road in Wick at 17:45 GMT on Thursday.

Sussex Police said they were believed to have used a knife and the male victims, aged 22 and 25, were taken to hospital for stitches to head wounds.

The force appealed for witnesses to contact them.