Gang hunted after two men attacked in Littlehampton
- 25 January 2019
Four men are being hunted by police after two people were attacked at a house in Littlehampton.
The attackers, said to be wearing balaclavas and dark clothing, struck in Manning Road in Wick at 17:45 GMT on Thursday.
Sussex Police said they were believed to have used a knife and the male victims, aged 22 and 25, were taken to hospital for stitches to head wounds.
The force appealed for witnesses to contact them.