Gang hunted after two men attacked in Littlehampton

  • 25 January 2019
Manning Road, Wick Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack took place in Manning Road, Wick

Four men are being hunted by police after two people were attacked at a house in Littlehampton.

The attackers, said to be wearing balaclavas and dark clothing, struck in Manning Road in Wick at 17:45 GMT on Thursday.

Sussex Police said they were believed to have used a knife and the male victims, aged 22 and 25, were taken to hospital for stitches to head wounds.

The force appealed for witnesses to contact them.

