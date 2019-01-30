Image copyright Eddie Mitchell

Two people have been taken to hospital and 17 others checked as a precaution following a carbon monoxide alert.

East Sussex firefighters were sent to the Euro Business Park in New Road, Newhaven, at about 10:00 GMT after a "carbon monoxide alarm was triggered".

It followed reports that several people were feeling dizzy and having breathing problems at a unit on the site.

Crews using breathing apparatus removed carbon monoxide from the site with a positive pressure ventilation fan.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said one person was taken to hospital suffering from breathing difficulties and dizzy spells.

A second person taken to hospital had suffered a head injury unrelated to the gas alert.

Another 17 people reporting dizzy spells and breathing problems were checked by paramedics at the scene and discharged.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell

Other emergency services and agencies at the scene included South East Coast Ambulance Service, Sussex Police and gas distribution company SGN.

SGN spokesman Bradley Barlow said: "We carried out safety checks and found no gas escapes from our network.

"We have made the situation safe and our engineers will remain on site to support the emergency services."