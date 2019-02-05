Image copyright PA Image caption Andy Hill survived the crash in which his jet crashed on to the A27 during an air display

Pilot Andrew Hill told police he could not explain why he began an aerobatic loop without applying full engine power, a court has heard.

The jet did not complete the manoeuvre and crashed outside the Shoreham Airshow in 2015, killing 11 men.

Jurors at the Old Bailey have heard that Mr Hill committed to the loop despite flying too low and too slow.

Mr Hill, who denies manslaughter, told police he had "no recollection of the flight".

In a written statement to Sussex Police in 2017, read to jurors, Mr Hill said he believed he may have been impaired by G-forces or other "medical reasons".

He said a sudden reduction in engine RPM at the start of the manoeuvre was "abnormal and atypical," adding: "I cannot think of any rational explanation for this."

He said: "I can think of no explanation as to why, if I was fully aware [of] what was going on, I would not have flown the manoeuvre as planned.

"The reductions of engine power are inexplicable. Maintaining full power is simple and automatic."

Seconds before the jet crashed on to the A27 in Shoreham

Prosecutors allege the "devastating" crash was caused by the 54-year-old's "dreadful negligence".

Karim Khalil QC, defending, earlier argued Mr Hill was suffering from "cognitive impairment" and was "unable to properly and fully control the aircraft".

Mr Hill, of Sandon in Hertfordshire, denies 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence.

The trial continues.