Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Aliny Mendes was attacked by a man who had got out of a vehicle in London Road, Ewell

The family of a woman stabbed to death in Surrey have described her as a caring sister with a "wonderful heart".

Aliny Mendes, 39, died at the roadside shortly after police were called to the attack in London Road, Ewell on Friday.

Paying tribute, her sister described her as a woman who "tried to help everyone where she could".

A man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody. A man held on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released with no further action.

Surrey Police say Ms Mendes was attacked by a man who had got out of a vehicle in London Road at 15:00 GMT

'A wonderful heart'

In a statement issued through police, Ms Mendes' sister said: "My sister was lovely, always thinking about everyone but mostly her children.

"She had a wonderful heart and there was no one else like her. She was a caring sister and worried about everyone.

"She was always making sure everyone was OK."

A fundraising campaign has raised more than £26,000 to support Ms Mendes' family and her children.

Image caption Tributes have been laid at the scene

Police have said officers are continuing to patrol in Ewell and provide reassurance.

Det Ch Insp Mark Chapman said: "At this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident, and we do not believe anyone else was injured."

He said: "The victim's children are being provided with the support and immediate care they need at this difficult time."

Image caption Ms Mendes died at the roadside where she was attacked

Appealing for witnesses to come forward, he asked anyone who had dashcam or helmet footage to review it in case they had anything to help police piece together a timeline of what happened.