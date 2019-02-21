Image caption Abdul Deghayes was found stabbed in a car after it crashed in Brighton

A man has been charged with the murder of a brother of two British teenagers killed while fighting for Islamist jihadists in Syria.

Abdul Deghayes, 22, was found stabbed in a car in Brighton after a crash on Saturday and died as a result of his wounds the following day.

Daniel Macleod, 36, of Lambeth, south London, has been charged with murder, Sussex Police said in a statement.

He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Mr Deghayes was the twin of Abdullah, 18, and brother of Jaffar, 17, both from Brighton, who were said to have become radicalised and died fighting with Islamists in Syria in 2014.

Image caption (Left to right): Abdullah Deghayes and Jaffar Deghayes, who died in Syria, with Amer Deghayes who remains in Syria

Mr Deghayes' twin and his younger brother fought for an Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadist group in Syria, following in the footsteps of their older brother, Amer.

It is believed Amer is still alive in Syria, having left Sussex in 2013.

Mr Deghayes died at the Royal Sussex County Hospital following the crash at 21:30 GMT on Saturday near St Joseph's Church, Elm Grove.

Police said there had been a disturbance in Wellington Road, Brighton, where it is believed Mr Deghayes was stabbed.

Mr Deghayes then got into the car, which was driven to Elm Grove before being involved in a collision with other vehicles.