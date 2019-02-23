Sussex

Brighton Marina: Coastguard search for missing person

  • 23 February 2019
The search of Brighton Marina Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption A man was reported to have left a nearby home and entered the water

An "intensive" search and rescue operation was launched after two men were seen in the water at Brighton Marina.

HM Coastguard said a man was reported to have left a home nearby and entered the water at 00:30 GMT.

A friend followed him into the water but got out, the coastguard confirmed. The other person is still missing.

The RNLI helped with the overnight search and the coastguard scrambled its helicopter.

Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue also assisted.

"Despite an intensive search of the marina, nothing has been found," the coastguard said.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption A coastguard rescue team searched the marina in the early hours
Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption The coastguard scrambled a rescue helicopter from Lydd in Kent
Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption Police, paramedics and fire fighters were also sent to the scene

